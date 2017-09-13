Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 720: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TSL) stands to benefit from the Regulatory Apportionment Arrangement’s (RAA) approval to the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), as it will significantly de-risk TSL’s pension commitments, besides eliminating uncertainties surrounding deficit funding. We had highlighted this as a key catalyst for the stock in our recent note Q1FY18 result update, Tata Steel - Extends impressive performance; ‘BUY’. We believe there now exists higher probability of further restructuring of Tata Steel Europe (TSE) including a joint venture (JV) with ThyssenKrupp’s Steel Europe division that could lend further fillip to the stock. Maintain ‘BUY’ with our SoTP-based target price of INR720.

Outlook

We believe that resolution of BSPS is a significant enabler of further value accretion in the stock through potential restructuring of TSE. We also remain upbeat on the domestic division led by ramp up of Kalingangar plant amidst benign pricing environment. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with our SoTP-based TP of INR720.

