May 19, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 650: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel’s Q4FY17 EBITDA at INR70bn (highest since Q2FY09) surpassed consensus owing to strong EBITDA at domestic operations (INR 13,586/t) and turnaround in European operations. Though we estimate quarterly EBITDA run rate over FY18‐19 to improve to INR 40‐50bn (from INR 30‐40bn), Q4FY17 EBITDA number is unlikely in the near term as international steel prices are under pressure.


Outlook


Factoring in Q4FY17 performance, we revise up FY18E/FY19E EBITDA 1%/7%. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised SoTP based TP of INR 650 (INR 637 earlier), implying an exit multiple of 6.4x FY19E—at a discount to peers’ 7.0x average.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

