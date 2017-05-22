Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported a healthy set of Q4FY17 numbers driven by significantly higher EBITDA/tonne from both Indian as well as European operations. The phased manner process of de-risking the British steel pension scheme augurs well for the company.

Outlook

We value the domestic operations at 6.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA and overseas operations at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We have arrived at a target price of Rs 550 with a BUY recommendation on the stock.

