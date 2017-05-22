App
May 22, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel reported a healthy set of Q4FY17 numbers driven by significantly higher EBITDA/tonne from both Indian as well as European operations. The phased manner process of de-risking the British steel pension scheme augurs well for the company.


Outlook


We value the domestic operations at 6.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA and overseas operations at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA. We have arrived at a target price of Rs 550 with a BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

