Jun 20, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Steel, NBCC, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying Motherson Sumi, Sundram Fasteners, Balkrishna Industries, NBCC and Tata Steel.

Buy Tata Steel, NBCC, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday auto ancillary did very well and Motherson Sumi is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 485 and target of Rs 510. Sundram Fasteners showed a strong breakout. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 450."

He further added, "Balkrishna Industries later in the day started moving higher. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 1,580 and target of Rs 1,700. NBCC broke out above Rs 200. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 200 and target of Rs 215."

"Tata Steel began an expansion. So, that is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 514 and target of Rs 540," he said.

