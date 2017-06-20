Buy Tata Steel, NBCC, Sundram Fasteners: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday auto ancillary did very well and Motherson Sumi is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 485 and target of Rs 510. Sundram Fasteners showed a strong breakout. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 450."

He further added, "Balkrishna Industries later in the day started moving higher. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 1,580 and target of Rs 1,700. NBCC broke out above Rs 200. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 200 and target of Rs 215."