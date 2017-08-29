Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 88: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Tata Power

Tata Power Company (TPCL) has posted an improved performance in 1QFY18 with its consolidated net profit rising by 126% YoY to Rs1.64bn (vs. Rs0.72bn in 1QFY17) due to strong performance by the coal subsidiaries, renewable business and better operational performance. Notably, renewable business generated Rs1.09bn PAT in 1QFY18 compared to Rs0.26bn in 1QFY17. Consolidated revenue rose by 2% YoY to Rs67.2bn mainly due to improved revenue from Welspun Renewable Energy (WREPL).

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs88.

