May 24, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 87: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tata Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 87: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power


TPWR reported consolidated loss of INR 2.6bn impacted by one-time loss of INR 6.5bn due to share buyback from Docomo as the company had to write off advances extended to Tata Sons. Adjusting for this one off, the company reported profit of INR 3.8bn versus consensus estimate of loss of INR 6bn.


Outlook


TPWR’s target is to take renewable’s proportion to 30-40% of total generation portfolio, which is a key growth driver for the company. Also, its endeavour to prune debt, if successful, could be a key trigger for the stock. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 87.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

