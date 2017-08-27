App
Aug 23, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 87: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tata Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated August 16, 2017

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 87: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power

Tata Power (TPWR) reported improved operational performance (15%+ beat in EBITDA) for Q1FY18 on better performance in renewable business. Key highlights were: a) losses at Mundra of INR4.3bn were higher on account of higher imported coal prices (up 35% plus YoY); and sustained turnaround in renewable business with substantial contribution of INR1.1bn to PAT.

Outlook

Also, its endeavour to prune debt, if successful, could be a key trigger for the stock. The stock is trading at 1.6x FY18E and 1.5x FY19E P/BV. We maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR87.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Tata Power

