Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 87: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power

Tata Power (TPWR) reported improved operational performance (15%+ beat in EBITDA) for Q1FY18 on better performance in renewable business. Key highlights were: a) losses at Mundra of INR4.3bn were higher on account of higher imported coal prices (up 35% plus YoY); and sustained turnaround in renewable business with substantial contribution of INR1.1bn to PAT.

Outlook

Also, its endeavour to prune debt, if successful, could be a key trigger for the stock. The stock is trading at 1.6x FY18E and 1.5x FY19E P/BV. We maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR87.

