you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 619: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 619 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


JLR Apr-17 wholesale volumes grew 2% YoY (-42% MoM) to 41,923 units, below our estimate of 44,500 units. n Jaguar volumes grew 37% YoY to 12,608 units (est. of 13,000 units), driven by F-Pace and XE. Also, XF long-wheel base exhibited good growth in China JV.


Outlook


The stock trades at 14.7x/7x FY18/FY19E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR619 (FY19 SOTP-based) for ordinary shares and INR 433 for DVR (30% discount to TP for ordinary shares).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

