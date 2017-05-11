Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 619: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

JLR Apr-17 wholesale volumes grew 2% YoY (-42% MoM) to 41,923 units, below our estimate of 44,500 units. n Jaguar volumes grew 37% YoY to 12,608 units (est. of 13,000 units), driven by F-Pace and XE. Also, XF long-wheel base exhibited good growth in China JV.

Outlook

The stock trades at 14.7x/7x FY18/FY19E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR619 (FY19 SOTP-based) for ordinary shares and INR 433 for DVR (30% discount to TP for ordinary shares).

