Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 609: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Tata Motors

JLR Mar-17 wholesale volumes grew 11% YoY (+31% MoM) to 71,609 units, exceeding our estimate of 68,155 units. Jaguar volumes grew 53% YoY to 20,492 units (est. of 19,780 units), driven by F-Pace and XE. Also, XF long-wheel base exhibited good growth in China JV.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.1x/7.7x FY18/FY19E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR 609 (FY19 SOTP-based) for ordinary shares and INR 426 for DVR (30% discount to TP for ordinary shares).

