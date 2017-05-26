App
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 558: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 558 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Motors


Net Sales stood at INR 787,466 Mn which was down by 2.6% y-o-y but improved by 14.9% q-o-q. Strong wholesale volumes partially offset the overall higher marketing expenses. However, on the standalone front company posted a revenue at INR 150,924Mn which was up 6.6% Y-o-Y and 35% Q-o-Q. M&HCV segment and LCV segment partially offset growth in Passenger vehicle segment.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 467 Tata Motors is trading at 5.9x EV/EBITDA. We have valued company EV/EBITDA methodology and we assign a multiple of 5x on FY19E EBITDA of INR 152,971Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 558 indicating 19.4% upside from CMP. Hence we recommend a “BUY” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Tata Motors

