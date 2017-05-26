Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 558: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Motors

Net Sales stood at INR 787,466 Mn which was down by 2.6% y-o-y but improved by 14.9% q-o-q. Strong wholesale volumes partially offset the overall higher marketing expenses. However, on the standalone front company posted a revenue at INR 150,924Mn which was up 6.6% Y-o-Y and 35% Q-o-Q. M&HCV segment and LCV segment partially offset growth in Passenger vehicle segment.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 467 Tata Motors is trading at 5.9x EV/EBITDA. We have valued company EV/EBITDA methodology and we assign a multiple of 5x on FY19E EBITDA of INR 152,971Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 558 indicating 19.4% upside from CMP. Hence we recommend a “BUY” rating on the stock.

