App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 13, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 542: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 542 in its research report dated September 11, 2017.

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 542: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


We hosted management of Tata Motors (TTMT) at our 13 th Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference (AGIC).  The company’s commentary and the available levers vindicate our view that the worst of operating performance is behind us. We are also now more confident about an impending turnaround in the operational and financial performance of JLR and India business.  Key takeaways:

Outlook

JLR is poised for a sharp recovery, driven by its (a) promising product pipeline, (b) beneficial Fx movement, (c) conducive mix, (d) favorable operating leverage and (e) improved FCF conversion. India business is interestingly positioned, with several levers to drive turnaround for both PVs and CVs. We estimate ~74% PAT CAGR over FY17 -19 (albeit on a low base, after declining at ~33% CAGR over FY15 -17). The stock trades at 16.7x/6.3x FY18E/FY19E consolidated EPS. We maintain Buy with a target price of INR 542 (June 20 19 SOTP - based).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.