Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 542: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ (TTMT) 4QFY17 performance was a solid beat, with higher-than-expected EBITDA margin of 14.5% at JLR, as hedging losses eased (GBP 315mn vs GBP 455mn QoQ). The India business recorded better performance, with an EBITDA margin of 6%, (vs 4.8% est) driven by lower BS-3 discounts and price hike of 3% in Jan-17.

Outlook

JLR’s robust performance will enable strong free cash generation, which will help support a revival in standalone performance. We cut our FY18/FY19 estimates to factor in higher realisations of hedging losses till 3QFY18. We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 542.

