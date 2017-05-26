App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 542: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 542 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 542: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors’ (TTMT) 4QFY17 performance was a solid beat, with higher-than-expected EBITDA margin of 14.5% at JLR, as hedging losses eased (GBP 315mn vs GBP 455mn QoQ). The India business recorded better performance, with an EBITDA margin of 6%, (vs 4.8% est) driven by lower BS-3 discounts and price hike of 3% in Jan-17.


Outlook


JLR’s robust performance will enable strong free cash generation, which will help support a revival in standalone performance. We cut our FY18/FY19 estimates to factor in higher realisations of hedging losses till 3QFY18. We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 542.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.