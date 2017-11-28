App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors’ (TML) Q2FY18 results came in above estimates. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 70156 crore (up 6.5% YoY, 19.9% QoQ), above our estimate of Rs 68487 crore. Reported consolidated EBITDA margins were at 13.9% (our estimate: 12.9%) against 10.7% in Q2FY17. The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 2501.7 crore (our estimate: Rs 2322.3 crore) against Rs 848.2 crore in Q2FY17 and Rs 3199.9 crore in Q1FY18 JLR revenues of £6.3 bn (up 6.2% YoY, 6.3% QoQ), came in above our estimates of £6.2 bn. The beat is attributable to JLR wholesale volumes, which were at 153210 units (up 10% YoY, 10.6% QoQ) against our estimates 149593 units. Growth in volumes was on account of 32.5% YoY increase in China volumes, which were significantly driven by JV volumes in China, up ~45% YoY. Reported consolidated EBITDA margins were at 13.9% against our estimate of 12.9%. Reported EBITDA margin of JLR for Q2FY18 came in at 11.8%, marginally below our estimate of 11.9%. While the JLR gross margins were in line with our estimates, other expense to sales was lower on account of lower warranty expense that offset the adverse effect of higher incentives in developed markets Consequently, JLR reported PAT of £308 million (mn) was marginally above our estimate of £300 mn In standalone operations, net revenues came in at Rs 13400 crore (up 29.8% YoY, 13.5% QoQ), against our estimate of Rs 13453 crore. The miss on the estimates was on account of lower than estimated ASP. Reported EBITDA margin was at 6.7% (up 306 bps YoY, 658 bps QoQ) against our estimate of 3.8%. Consequently, the standalone loss was at Rs 295 crore against our estimated loss of Rs 551.5 crore.

Outlook
We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 3x EV/EBITDA basis contributing ~Rs 385/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 43/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 500.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.