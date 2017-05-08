Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 811: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications

During the quarter, four factors impacted the data segment: (1) sale of data center business, (2) one-off expenditure of INR 1b, (3) unfavorable ruling of the High Court on TRAI’s AFC (access facilitation charges) regulations, and (4) impact of demonetization on the ATM business.

Outlook

We have marginally reduced our data EBITDA estimates for FY18/19 by 2.5-3%, which constitutes 85% of the core EBITDA. We maintain our target price of INR 811 (excluding land bank). Given the healthy EBITDA growth potential and FCF generation driving RoIC of 14% by FY19E, the stock appears attractive at an EV of 6x FY19E EBITDA (including land bank value) – conventional telcos with single-digit RoCE are trading at 6-7x EV/EBITDA.

