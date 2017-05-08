App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 811: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Communications has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 811 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 811: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


During the quarter, four factors impacted the data segment: (1) sale of data center business, (2) one-off expenditure of INR 1b, (3) unfavorable ruling of the High Court on TRAI’s AFC (access facilitation charges) regulations, and (4) impact of demonetization on the ATM business.


Outlook


We have marginally reduced our data EBITDA estimates for FY18/19 by 2.5-3%, which constitutes 85% of the core EBITDA. We maintain our target price of INR 811 (excluding land bank). Given the healthy EBITDA growth potential and FCF generation driving RoIC of 14% by FY19E, the stock appears attractive at an EV of 6x FY19E EBITDA (including land bank value) – conventional telcos with single-digit RoCE are trading at 6-7x EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommandations #Tata Communications

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.