App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Talwalkars Better Value Fitness; target of Rs 373: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Talwalkars Better Value Fitness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 373 in its research report dated June 13, 2017.

Buy Talwalkars Better Value Fitness; target of Rs 373: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Talwalkars Better Value Fitness


Talwalkars has signed a MoU to acquire 50.01% stake in Force Fitness India Pvt Ltd. (SNAP; India’s third largest gym company and the exclusive master franchise in India of ‘Snap Fitness Inc.’. USA) which will lead to an addition of 60 SNAP gyms into an existing nationwide network of Talwalkars (191 outlets) and access to a strong management team of SNAP India with considerable experience in franchising.


Outlook


Talwalkars proposition to demerge into two companies – Gym Co. and Lifestyle Co. should help it expand both organically and inorganically. We retain our “buy” rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 373 (previous target of Rs 338) based on 11x FY19e EPS of Rs 33.94 (peg ratio 0.5), over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Recommendations #Talwalkars Better value Fitness

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.