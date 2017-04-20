Buy Taj GVK Hotels; target of Rs195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Taj GVK Hotels

Taj GVK Hotels (Taj) is expected to be a key beneficiary of a revival in the economic environment. We believe a slowing down of capacity addition coupled with a rise in spending by domestic travellers will drive occupancy levels over the next few years. Also, with improved tourism measures by the government, the sector may see a better growth trajectory and pricing in the next three to four years.

Outlook

Apart from improving demand we believe that opening of a new hotel near Mumbai International Airport will drive revenues (CAGR of 13.3% in FY16-19E) and EBITDA (CAGR of 15.0% in FY16-19E). Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 195 (i.e. EV of Rs 1.5 crore/room).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.