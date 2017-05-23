Buy Taj GVK Hotels; target of Rs 188: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Taj GVK Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 188 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Taj GVK Hotels
The business of TajGVK has been hit hard in the past two years due to concerns on the Telangana issue along with a sharp rise in room inventory. The inventory in the organised segment has almost doubled to 5,101 in the past five years.
Outlook
The stock is trading at an EV/room of Rs 1.05 crore/room (below industry average of Rs 2.5-3.0 crore/room). Given this, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 188/share (i.e. at 20.0x FY19E EBITDA).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.