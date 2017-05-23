Buy Taj GVK Hotels; target of Rs 188: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Taj GVK Hotels

The business of TajGVK has been hit hard in the past two years due to concerns on the Telangana issue along with a sharp rise in room inventory. The inventory in the organised segment has almost doubled to 5,101 in the past five years.

Outlook

The stock is trading at an EV/room of Rs 1.05 crore/room (below industry average of Rs 2.5-3.0 crore/room). Given this, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 188/share (i.e. at 20.0x FY19E EBITDA).

