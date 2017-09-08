App
Sep 08, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1789: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Symphony has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1789 in its research report dated 07 September 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Symphony

Post a bad Q1, Symphony (SYML) witnessed good off-season demand from dealers in July & August at higher prices (5-10%) and is holding very low inventory verus peers some of whom are holding 12-months of inventory. Encouraging trend: In coolers, there is visible shift from unorganised to organised. Many unorganised dealers have started approaching large organised players, including Symphony.

Outlook

We attribute our conviction on SYML to its strong innovation prowess and capability to launch SKUs with solid impact over the years, driving industry-leading growth. This, in our view, is sustainable notwithstanding the new entrants. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR1789. (refer Consumer Durables - Home Run).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Symphony

