Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1789: Edelweiss

Post a bad Q1, Symphony (SYML) witnessed good off-season demand from dealers in July & August at higher prices (5-10%) and is holding very low inventory verus peers some of whom are holding 12-months of inventory. Encouraging trend: In coolers, there is visible shift from unorganised to organised. Many unorganised dealers have started approaching large organised players, including Symphony.

Outlook

We attribute our conviction on SYML to its strong innovation prowess and capability to launch SKUs with solid impact over the years, driving industry-leading growth. This, in our view, is sustainable notwithstanding the new entrants. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR1789. (refer Consumer Durables - Home Run).

