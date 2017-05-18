App
May 18, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1623: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Symphony has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1623 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Symphony; target of Rs 1623: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Symphony


Symphony recorded strong sales growth of 33% YoY in Q4FY17 led by volume growth mainly due to the introduction of a new range of products (i-touch and pure) during the period. However, introductory offers associated with new products had impacted realisation in Q4, which remained flat YoY.


Outlook


We have modelled sales and earnings CAGR of 26% and 33%, respectively, in FY17-19E, led by strong volume growth in the wake of better monsoon, Seventh Pay Commission, GST. We use DCF method for valuation, assuming revenue CAGR of 26% (FY15-25E), terminal growth of 5%, WACC of 10% with revised target price of Rs 1623.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

