Jun 19, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 2570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2570 in its research report dated June 15, 2017.

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 2570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its rainfall forecast for the upcoming monsoon season 2017 to 98% of LPA vs. the earlier forecast of 96% of LPA. Moreover, the geographical distribution is expected to be spatially well distributed with rainfall at 96% of LPA over North West India, 100% of LPA over Central India, 99% of LPA over South Peninsula and 96% of LPA over North East India.


Outlook


We expect SEL to clock engine sales volume CAGR of 16% over FY17-19E to 110682 units in FY19E. We expect sales and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 17% and 20%, respectively, in FY17-19E. We value SEL at Rs 2570 i.e. 32x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 80.2 and assign a BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

