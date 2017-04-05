App
Apr 05, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suzlon Energy; target of Rs 31: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Suzlon Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 31 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

Buy Suzlon Energy; target of Rs 31: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's report on Suzlon Energy

Suzlon is a strong player with experience of over 20 years in wind energy sector. Suzlon is the fourth largest operating and maintenance company in the whole power sector and ranked 1st in renewable sector. Also it is the leading producer of wind turbines. It is among the few companies which is vertically integrated and recognize as turnkey EPC player.

Outlook

We have valued company on EV/EBITDA basis. The company was historically trading at 10-12x EV/EBITDA on 2yr fwd basis, however the valuations got hampered to 7-9x in last few years due to early discussed tribulations. We believe that with improvement in the revenue outlook along with easing of working capital cycle and progress in the free cash flows could be the key trigger for expansion in the multiple going ahead. Assigning a multiple of 8.5x on FY19 (lower than its avg), we have arrived a target price of Rs. 31, an upside potential of 66%. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

