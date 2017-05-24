App
May 24, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suzlon Energy; target of Rs 25: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Suzlon Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 25 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Suzlon Energy; target of Rs 25: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Suzlon Energy


Suzlon’s (SUEL) 4QFY17 result was a beat on all counts, with volume at 554MW (+25% YoY) and realisations at Rs 82.2 mn/MW. EBITDA margins also improved (+70bps YoY to 14.1%),
leading to an APAT of Rs 2.7bn (ahead of our estimate of Rs 2.3bn). SUEL ended FY17 with volumes of 1,573 MW (+39% YoY).


Outlook


Hence, we take a conservative view on volumes (1,800/2,000 MW in FY18/19E) vs. mgmt guidance. Our positive stance on the sector remains intact. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 25/share (10x Mar-19E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Suzlon Energy

