Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1285: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries

SIL is taking concrete steps to increase valued added products’ (VAP) contribution to total sales from 31.7% in FY13 to 35% by FY20. VAPs command EBITDA margin of 17% vs. 14.9% (in FY15) at the company level. SIL foresees strong demand for cross laminated products, CPVC and bathroom fittings from housing & industrial segments.

Outlook

We believe the strong brand coupled with sustained growth justify SIL commanding premium valuations. We value the stock at 29x FY19E earnings and reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1285 per share.

