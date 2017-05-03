App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1285: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1285 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries


SIL is taking concrete steps to increase valued added products’ (VAP) contribution to total sales from 31.7% in FY13 to 35% by FY20. VAPs command EBITDA margin of 17% vs. 14.9% (in FY15) at the company level. SIL foresees strong demand for cross laminated products, CPVC and bathroom fittings from housing & industrial segments.


Outlook


We believe the strong brand coupled with sustained growth justify SIL commanding premium valuations. We value the stock at 29x FY19E earnings and reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1285 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

