May 05, 2017 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1268: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1268 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1268: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme’sFY17 revenue at Rs 45 bn was 8% below estimate due to tepid volume growth at 4% (8-10% guidance in Jan'17). Contrary to management expectations of volume recovery in Q4, effect of demonetization was prolonged with 10% volume decline in piping segment (55% of rev), mainly from agri/rural markets.


Outlook


We continue to like SI over 3-5 year time horizon, given consistent growth (15% p.a.), sustainable margin trajectory, RoCE focus, strong FCF generation leading to debt-free status by FY19, and regular dividend payout. We expect 15%/22% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY17-19. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs 1,268 as we rollover our earnings and TP to FY19.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

