you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 315: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated November 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Suprajit Engineering


Q2FY18 consolidated EBITDA was in line with our estimate. Aftermarket revenue (~20% of sales) remained subdued in the wake of GST implementation and the management expects recovery in H2. The next leg of growth is likely to be driven by (1) share gain in global non-auto cables; (2) increase in content supplied (CBS opportunity) to domestic OEMs; (3) recovery in aftermarket (both lamps and cables).


Outlook


Suprajit has consistently outperformed the auto pack on revenue/EBITDA CAGR over the past decade while maintaining RoCE at ~30%. With transitory impact of GST behind us, the company is well placed to capitalize on growth opportunities (insignificant capex over next 2 years). Reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 315 (22x FY19E EPS; 10% higher on FY20 CBS opportunity).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Suprajit Engineering

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

