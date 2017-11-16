Buy Sundaram Finance; target of Rs 2030: Centrum Research

Centrum is bullish on Sundaram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2030 in its research report dated November 06, 2017.
Centrum's research report on Sundaram Finance
We retain Buy on Sundaram Finance (SUF) with SOTP based TP at Rs2,030. Q2’18 results beat our estimates on all fronts – higher than expected earnings; strong disbursement / AuM growth and stable asset quality. Housing business too saw growth accelerate with Q2’18 disbursements up 18.4% YoY. Other subsidiaries remain profitable. Strong capital position, best-in-class asset quality and superior returns profile remain key strengths for SUF. Value un-locking through demerger of non-financial investments into a separate entity could lead to further upside. Prefer Sundaram Finance in the NBFC space.
Outlook
Q2’18 result beat our estimates on all fronts; we expect momentum therein to continue and have tweaked our estimates to that extent for FY18E/FY19E. In our recent note we had argued for premium valuations for Sundaram Finance, we see that continuing. Retain Buy with SOTP based TP at Rs2,030 (vs. earlier Rs2,000). Value un-locking in the non-financial investments through the demerger process into a separate entity (and subsequently listing of the entity) could add ~10% to our existing SOTP. Key risks: Lower than expected growth or inability to contain NPA’s at current level.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.