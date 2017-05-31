App
May 31, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Sun TV; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV


During Q4FY17, the company continued to face the after effects of demonetisation as ad revenues (including of broadcast revenues) degrew 6.7% YoY. We believe that higher reliance on local advertisers in the regional broadcasting space has led to such as blip. As per the management, demonetisation had an impact of Rs 120-150 crore on ad revenues in FY17.


Outlook


While H1FY18E could be relatively weak, we expect the company to clock industry leading growth from H2FY18E onwards, as the improved rating in non-Tamil Markets as begins to bear fruits. We rate the stock at 26x FY19E EPS of Rs 35.4 and arrive at a target price of Rs 920. We maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

