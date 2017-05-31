Buy Sun TV; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV

During Q4FY17, the company continued to face the after effects of demonetisation as ad revenues (including of broadcast revenues) degrew 6.7% YoY. We believe that higher reliance on local advertisers in the regional broadcasting space has led to such as blip. As per the management, demonetisation had an impact of Rs 120-150 crore on ad revenues in FY17.

Outlook

While H1FY18E could be relatively weak, we expect the company to clock industry leading growth from H2FY18E onwards, as the improved rating in non-Tamil Markets as begins to bear fruits. We rate the stock at 26x FY19E EPS of Rs 35.4 and arrive at a target price of Rs 920. We maintain BUY.

