Sep 07, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated 05 September 2017.

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Star India has bagged the IPL media rights for television (both India, overseas) & digital at a whopping bid of Rs16347.5 crore for five years (2018-22). The current bid is effectively ~3.5x of previous bid by Sony Picture Network of ~Rs8200 crore (for 10 years) for TV rights & Rs302 crore for digital rights by Novi Digital Entertainment (Hotstar) for three years.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs920, valuing it at 25x FY19E P/E (assigning a higher multiple owing to digitisation and IPL benefits).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

