Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated 05 September 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network
Star India has bagged the IPL media rights for television (both India, overseas) & digital at a whopping bid of Rs16347.5 crore for five years (2018-22). The current bid is effectively ~3.5x of previous bid by Sony Picture Network of ~Rs8200 crore (for 10 years) for TV rights & Rs302 crore for digital rights by Novi Digital Entertainment (Hotstar) for three years.
OutlookWe maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs920, valuing it at 25x FY19E P/E (assigning a higher multiple owing to digitisation and IPL benefits).
