Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Star India has bagged the IPL media rights for television (both India, overseas) & digital at a whopping bid of Rs16347.5 crore for five years (2018-22). The current bid is effectively ~3.5x of previous bid by Sony Picture Network of ~Rs8200 crore (for 10 years) for TV rights & Rs302 crore for digital rights by Novi Digital Entertainment (Hotstar) for three years.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs920, valuing it at 25x FY19E P/E (assigning a higher multiple owing to digitisation and IPL benefits).

