Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1051: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sun TV Network

Star India has bagged the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) digital and television media rights for the next 5 years for a whopping INR163bn. Moreover, Vivo also retained the IPL title sponsorship at bid price of INR22bn for 5 years. It is debatable whether IPL will be profitable for Star India (media rights), Sun TV (owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad) has emerged clear winner as higher media and sponsorship rights will bolster its revenues.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 27.1x FY18E and 23.0x FY19E EPS. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with TP of INR1,051 (30x FY19E).

