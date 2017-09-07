App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1051: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1051 in its research report dated 05 September 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Sun TV Network

Star India has bagged the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) digital and television media rights for the next 5 years for a whopping INR163bn. Moreover, Vivo also retained the IPL title sponsorship at bid price of INR22bn for 5 years. It is debatable whether IPL will be profitable for Star India (media rights), Sun TV (owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad) has emerged clear winner as higher media and sponsorship rights will bolster its revenues.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 27.1x FY18E and 23.0x FY19E EPS. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with TP of INR1,051 (30x FY19E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

