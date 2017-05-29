Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 1042: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s ad revenue dipped 6.7% YoY due to continued impact of demonetisation. However, we expect it to bounce back riding strong content and waning of demonetisation impact. Content cost jumped 34.1% YoY as the company shifted to commissioned model from ad slot model. Hence, we expect content cost (including IPL franchise fees) to grow 8.5% YoY in FY18.

Outlook

We envisage Sun TV to be beneficiary of digitisation in Phase III & IV markets. Digitisation in Tamil Nadu will be a bigger boost. The regulatory concern on the company has waned as the special court has acquitted the company’s promoters. However, competition from Colors is a key monitorable. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,042. At CMP, the stock trades at 26.6x and 23.3x FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.

