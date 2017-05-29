App
May 29, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sun Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 680: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


Sun Pharmaceuticals’ (SUNP) Q4FY17 numbers were impacted by USD45mn inventory write‐off and pricing/competitive pressure in the US. We envisage FY18 to be challenging as the company has guided for flat‐to‐single digit revenue decline, which implies no new approvals from Halol and further investments in the specialty business. But, this is where our disappointments will be capped.


Outlook


We expect launch of Tildrakizumab, Seciera, Xelpros & Elepsia and ramp up of Odomzo & Bromsite in FY19. Management expects specialty investments to peak in FY18 and breakeven by FY20. We cut FY18/19E EPS 27%/20% to reflect near‐term pain. Maintain ’BUY’ with revised TP of INR 680(22x FY19 EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals

