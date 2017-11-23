App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 579: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 579 in its research report dated November 15, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Sun Pharma) total income increased 7.1% q-o-q but decreased 19.4% y-o-y to Rs 66,503 mn in 2Q FY18, falling short of our expectations for the quarter mainly due to loss in business from US market due to pricing pressure and absence of 180 days exclusivity for Imatinib which expired in July 2016.  Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.6% q-o-q but decreased 56.6% y-o-y to Rs 13,756 mn during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 304 bps q-o-q but decreased 1,771 bps y-o-y to 20.7% during 2Q FY18, exceeding our expectations for the quarter mainly due to lower than expected Cost of Goods Sold, employee benefit expense and other expense as a percentage of revenues.

Outlook
We value the business at 25.0x (which is within Sun Pharma’s 3 year P/E range of 12.2x – 38.3x) FY 2019E adjusted diluted EPS of Rs 23.2, arriving at a share price of Rs 579 generating 14.8% potential upside from current levels. Hence, we upgrade our rating for Sun Pharma common stock to ‘Strong Buy’.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.