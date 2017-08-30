App
Aug 30, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.

Shahina Mukadam
Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One can buy Sun Pharmaceutical at at dips, maybe another Rs 20-30 lower, but I do believe that valuations are attractive even at current levels. So I would give a price target closer to Rs 550."

"In the last quarter, the numbers you saw were very disappointing and US business was down, EBITDA margins were down substantially. So I think there has been some impact on both slowdown in the US because of increase competition as well as some large products of theirs faced additional competition. So, I would continue to hold the stock, times are bad for the company, but valuations are decent," she said.

