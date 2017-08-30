Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One can buy Sun Pharmaceutical at at dips, maybe another Rs 20-30 lower, but I do believe that valuations are attractive even at current levels. So I would give a price target closer to Rs 550."