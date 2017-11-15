App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Strides Shasun; target of Rs 1201: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Strides Shasun has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1201 in its research report dated October 31, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Strides Shasun


Strides Shasun's (STR) 2QFY18 sales of INR10b were better than our estimate of INR8.9b. EBITDA margin of 13.2% missed our estimate of 14.5%. Adjusted PAT of INR253m too was lower than our estimate of INR439m.  Regulated market and branded generics drive sales growth: Sales grew 4.4% YoY (+18.2% QoQ) to INR10b for the quarter. With a trough formed in 1QFY18, there has been increased business from the regulated market, and also from branded generics in the emerging market. Weak institutional business in the emerging market affected overall growth for the quarter.  Sequential improvement in financial performance: Gross margin improved 120bp QoQ to 51.4% due to a superior product mix. In addition, higher operating leverage led to a sequential 280bp improvement in EBITDA margin. Accordingly, adjusted PAT improved from INR69m in 1QFY18 to INR253m in 2QFY18. EBITDA margin remained lower on a YoY basis. Lower other income and a higher tax rate led to a further YoY fall in PAT for 2QFY18.   Valuation view: For FY18/19/20, we reduce sales estimates by 5.6%/4.7%/4.1% and PAT estimate by 12%/8.7%/8.9% to factor in a delay in key ANDA approvals, postponement of institutional anti-malaria tender business, and increased cost associated with marketing spend in the consumer healthcare segment. Accordingly, we revise our SOTP-based TP to INR1,201.


Outlook
We continue to like STR due to its differentiated product pipeline for the US, consistent compliance track record, and better-than-industry growth in the Australia business and also the branded generics business in the emerging market. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Strides Shasun

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.