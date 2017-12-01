App
Dec 01, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Strides Shasun; target of Rs 1200: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Strides Shasun has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated 21 November 2017.

 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Strides Shasun

In another business restructuring, Strides Shasun (STR) has sold its India-branded business to Eris Life Sciences, for a consideration of Rs 5bn. The business contributed only ~5% to the total topline in FY17, and would have required significant investment to scale it up further. This is the second such business rationalisation by STR in FY18, along with the hive-off of the commodity API business. We believe that these divestments would help narrow STR’s focus on the high potential business segments, i.e. the US and Australia, where investments are now complete, and strong growth is expected to kick-in over FY18-20E.

Outlook

Re-iterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,200 (18x Sep19E + Rs 100/sh for Solara + Rs 30/sh for Biopharma).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

