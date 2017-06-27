Buy Strides Shasun; target of Rs 1,200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Strides Shasun

Strides’ management, represented by Founder/Chairman Arun Kumar and MD Shashank Sinha, reiterated the company has now attained critical mass with organic and inorganic strategies (USD 560mn sales in FY17 from USD 190 mn in FY14) under Strides version 2.0.With its diversified market positioning, it is currently strongly positioned (in terms of infrastructure, compliance, R&D pipeline) – this will result in better return ratios.

We expect revenue growth/margin to improve from H2’18 on (a)15-20 approvals in US in FY18, (b) new products and expanding pharmacy coverage in Australia and (c) exit from lower-margin API business. We maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs 1,200 (17x FY19 EPS + Rs 31 for 40% stake in Stelis R&D + Rs 72 for 60% stake in API co.), on diversified business model and attractive valuations.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.