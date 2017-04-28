Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 227: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Sterlite Technologies

SOTL reported revenue of INR 7,027 mn, which is largely driven by volume growth and solid realization for OF and OFC. EBITDA margin was reported at 23% due to a couple of factors such as from cost savings— employee cost & other operating costs, and due to a few qualitative contacts of higher margins signed during the quarter.

Outlook

We believe that Sterlite Tech is strong contender to report drastic revenue growth over the next 2-3 years on account of huge market share and stronghold in the domestic market and being one of the only 12 manufacturers of OF from raw material, globally. We have re-rated the stock and upgraded the target price to INR 227 (upside of 51% from CMP) based on 28x FY19e EPS.

