App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 227: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Sterlite Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 227: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Sterlite Technologies


SOTL reported revenue of INR 7,027 mn, which is largely driven by volume growth and solid realization for OF and OFC. EBITDA margin was reported at 23% due to a couple of factors such as from cost savings— employee cost & other operating costs, and due to a few qualitative contacts of higher margins signed during the quarter.


Outlook


We believe that Sterlite Tech is strong contender to report drastic revenue growth over the next 2-3 years on account of huge market share and stronghold in the domestic market and being one of the only 12 manufacturers of OF from raw material, globally. We have re-rated the stock and upgraded the target price to INR 227 (upside of 51% from CMP) based on 28x FY19e EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.