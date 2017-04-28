Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies

The company has 40.0% market share in the domestic optical fibre market. It has an OF capacity of 30.0 mn fibre km, which would be further augmented to 50.0 mn fibre km by 2020. There is huge visibility of strong global fibre demand as the 5G wave is beginning to play.

Outlook

Given the robust growth potential (topline, earnings CAGR of 25.7%, 25.3%, respectively, in FY17-19E), we ascribe a target price of Rs 175/share, based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x on FY19E EBITDA. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

