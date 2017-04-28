App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sterlite Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies


The company has 40.0% market share in the domestic optical fibre market. It has an OF capacity of 30.0 mn fibre km, which would be further augmented to 50.0 mn fibre km by 2020. There is huge visibility of strong global fibre demand as the 5G wave is beginning to play.


Outlook


Given the robust growth potential (topline, earnings CAGR of 25.7%, 25.3%, respectively, in FY17-19E), we ascribe a target price of Rs 175/share, based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x on FY19E EBITDA. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

