Buy Steel Strips Wheels; target of Rs 1061: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Steel Strips Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels Limited’s (SSWL) in 4QFY17 posted revenues of Rs 380 Cr. (up 23% Y-o-Y, up 13% Q-o-Q) led by higher wheels volume growth observed in CVs due to strong pre-buying of BS3 vehicles, Tractors ahead of monsoon as well as consistent growth in passenger vehicles.

Outlook

SSWL is well positioned in the industry owing to its increasing market share, strong entry barriers in wheels manufacturing, sticky clientele, production at new commissioned backward integration plant, expansion of CV base in Chennai and foray into alloy wheels segment. We value SSWL at 14x FY19E given the growth prospects to arrive at a price target of Rs 1061 (14% Upside).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.