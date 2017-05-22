App
May 22, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 375: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India


Net slippages fell marginally QoQ, but remained elevated at INR 81.6b (net slippage ratio 2.2% annualized) v/s INR 82.9b in 3Q. Strong operating profitability allowed SBIN to take higher provisions (INR 117.4b; INR 89.4b in 3Q). Absolute NNPA thus fell 5% QoQ to 3.7% of loans (3Q: 4.2%).


Outlook


SBIN is highly geared to economic up cycle and asset quality improvement. Profitability is likely to be the highest among peers due to its policy of recognizing stress upfront and lumpy exposures. Strategic and financial investments are becoming meaningful and add 18% to our SOTP. Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

