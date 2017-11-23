Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 373: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on BLS International Services

After a series of mostly underwhelming quarters, SBIN’s 2QFY18 numbers point towards better times. The obvious question is whether this can sustain, especially the multi-qtr low slippage (2.4% ann). Core earnings picked up (+5% QoQ), NIM expanded 7 bps (2.43%) and costs were curbed (+6% QoQ) despite the merger. Gains from stake sale flowed through to higher provisions (PCR +430bps), restricting earnings to ~Rs 15.8bn (-21% QoQ).

Frontloading coverage on NCLT accounts is also a positive. SBIN’s wide presence (esp. post merger) will help whenever the bank steps up credit growth. Costs will stay in control with recalibration of branches/employees. An improving NIM trajectory, fast track NCLT resolutions and monetisaton of non-core assets are key triggers hereon. The strong CRAR position (13.94%) keeps growth options open. Maintain BUY. Our SOTP is Rs 373 (1.6x Sept-19E core ABV of Rs 174 + Rs 96 subs value).

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.