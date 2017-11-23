App
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 373: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 373 in its research report dated November 11, 2017.

HDFC Securities's research report on BLS International Services


After  a  series  of  mostly  underwhelming quarters, SBIN’s 2QFY18 numbers point  towards  better  times.  The  obvious  question  is whether this can sustain,  especially  the  multi-qtr low slippage (2.4% ann). Core earnings picked  up (+5% QoQ), NIM expanded 7 bps (2.43%) and costs were curbed (+6% QoQ)  despite  the  merger.  Gains from stake sale flowed through to higher provisions  (PCR  +430bps),  restricting earnings to ~Rs 15.8bn (-21% QoQ).

Outlook
Frontloading coverage on NCLT accounts is also a positive. SBIN’s  wide  presence (esp. post merger) will help whenever the bank steps up  credit  growth.  Costs  will  stay  in  control  with  recalibration of branches/employees.   An   improving   NIM   trajectory,  fast  track  NCLT resolutions and monetisaton of non-core assets are key triggers hereon. The strong  CRAR position (13.94%) keeps growth options open. Maintain BUY. Our SOTP is Rs 373 (1.6x Sept-19E core ABV of Rs 174 + Rs 96 subs value).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #State Bank of India

