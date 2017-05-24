Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 348: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated May 20, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India
SBIN’s 4Q operational performance was better than estimates, with strong loan growth (+9% QoQ), NIM improvement (+6bps), healthy fee growth (+48%) and controlled opex (4%). Overall net stressed assets (6.9%) further declined 5% QoQ, with a sharp drop in the watchlist (85bps) and continued improvement in PCR (66%, +300bps QoQ).
Outlook
Disinvestments from non-core investments, unlocking value in subsidiaries and additional provisions (std assets and counter cyclical) provide a cushion to earnings. Massive clean-up in its associate banks provides additional comfort. The pace of resolutions is a key monitorable. Maintain BUY with a SOTP of Rs. 348 (1.6x Mar-19E core ABV of Rs 150 + Rs 24 for associate banks and Rs 83 subs value).
