App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 348: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated May 20, 2017.

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 348: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India


SBIN’s 4Q operational performance was better than estimates, with strong loan growth (+9% QoQ), NIM improvement (+6bps), healthy fee growth (+48%) and controlled opex (4%). Overall net stressed assets (6.9%) further declined 5% QoQ, with a sharp drop in the watchlist (85bps) and continued improvement in PCR (66%, +300bps QoQ).


Outlook


Disinvestments from non-core investments, unlocking value in subsidiaries and additional provisions (std assets and counter cyclical) provide a cushion to earnings. Massive clean-up in its associate banks provides additional comfort. The pace of resolutions is a key monitorable. Maintain BUY with a SOTP of Rs. 348 (1.6x Mar-19E core ABV of Rs 150 + Rs 24 for associate banks and Rs 83 subs value).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #State Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.