you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated April 17, 2017.

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on State Bank of India

SBI has depicted strength in the current environment managing the asset quality and profitability well. Relatively lower exposure to stressed sectors/corporates is also keeping expectations high.

Outlook

We value banking at 1.4x FY19E consolidate ABV to Rs 200/share. We revise subsidiaries valuation with SBI Life now valued Rs 20000 crore factoring in stake sale. Rolling over to FY19E for non-banking subsidiaries we add Rs 35 to our SoTP. We revise target price to Rs 335 from Rs 310 earlier & maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #State Bank of India

