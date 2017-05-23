Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

An in line performance on asset quality with slippages at Rs 9755 crore and QoQ addition in GNPA at Rs 4170 crore kept sentiments positive. Absolute GNPA was at Rs 112342 crore. GNPA ratio improved 33 bps QoQ at 6.9%, led by B/S growth.

Outlook

Non-banking subsidiaries add Rs 35 to our SoTP. Strategic stake in non-core investments like NSE (5.19%), BSE (4.75%), NSDL, ARCIL, etc, may add further value not factored in by us. We maintain our target price of Rs 335 and reiterate BUY on SBI.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.