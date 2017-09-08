App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SpiceJet; target of Rs 150: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on SpiceJet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.

Buy SpiceJet; target of Rs 150: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SpiceJet

Our meeting with Mr. Koteshwar, CFO, SpiceJet (SJ), left us enthused about the company’s growth prospects. From a near collapse, SJ has managed to clock profits in past 10 consecutive quarters and continues to prune debt. Following the turnaround, the company has now renewed focus on profitable growth reflected in a mega aircraft order to capitalise on promising industry dynamics (structural: demand growth to exceed capacity in underpenetrated market; cyclical: benign ATF prices).

Outlook

We envisage reduced risk of warrants dilution (16% dilution versus 32% assumed earlier) and revise our TP to INR150 (8.5x FY19E EV/EBITDAR). At CMP, the stock trades at 9x FY19E EPS. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #SpiceJet

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.