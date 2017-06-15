App
Jun 15, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Spicejet; target of Rs 124: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Spicejet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated June 13, 2017.

Buy Spicejet; target of Rs 124: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Spicejet


SpiceJet’s (SJ) Q4FY17 revenue grew 10% YoY to INR 16.3bn. While RPKM growth was robust at 18%, yields corrected 4% YoY (10% fall in Q3FY17). In addition, the 42% YoY surge in fuel CASK led to EBITDAR margin contracting by 365bps to 19.4% and adjusted PAT plunging 78% YoY to INR 416mn.


Outlook


Revenue and EBITDAR growth for FY17 stood at 22% and 12%, respectively, led by strong passenger growth though rising fuel costs dented margins. We value the stock at 7.5x FY19E EV/EBITDAR (assuming dilution from impending warrants issue) giving us a TP of INR 124. While the stock offers limited upside, we maintain ‘BUY’ on the impending clarity related to the warrants issue.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #SpiceJet

