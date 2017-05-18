App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 31: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 31 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 31: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on South Indian Bank


SIB reported PAT growth of -32%/+4% QoQ/YoY. NII grew 5%/11% QoQ/YoY on the back of 5%/13% advances growth as NIM remained flat YoY and expanded 8bp QoQ to 2.74%. Opex growth was controlled at -1%/+2% QoQ/YoY, and the CI ratio stood at 51.3%. However, elevated provisions (+42% YoY) eroded 26% PPoP growth to result in 4% YoY PAT growth.


Outlook


In view of asset quality improvement and lower expected provisions, we observe a sharp upside to our earlier RoA/RoE estimates and upgrade the stock to Buy with a TP of INR 31 (1.0x Mar-19E BV, increase in multiple over earlier 0.6x Dec-18 BV in view of stressed asset resolutions leading to faster-than-expected improvement in RoA/RoE).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.