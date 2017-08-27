App
Aug 23, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 200: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 16, 2017.

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 200: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software

Sonata delivered robust numbers in 1QFY18, International IT services (IITS) revenue grew 6.5% QoQ to USD 32.7mn ahead of our estimate of USD 31.0mn. Positive take away was recovery in OPD (30% of rev, +10.4% QoQ) and Travel (28% of rev,+10.5% QoQ). Sonata is now a preferred vendor for ‘Microsoft ISV Development Center’, which will drive growth in OPD vertical. Total Revenue stood at Rs 6.35bn down 10.4% QoQ led by weak Domestic Product & Services (DPS) revenue (Rs 4.34bn, -15.2% QoQ).

Outlook

We like Sonata’s IP-focused business model, quality balance sheet (Net cash of Rs 34/share, ~21% of Mcap), high RoE (~30%), high dividend yield (~6.0%) and reasonable valuations. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 200 based on 11x FY19 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software

