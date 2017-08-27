Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 200: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 16, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software
Sonata delivered robust numbers in 1QFY18, International IT services (IITS) revenue grew 6.5% QoQ to USD 32.7mn ahead of our estimate of USD 31.0mn. Positive take away was recovery in OPD (30% of rev, +10.4% QoQ) and Travel (28% of rev,+10.5% QoQ). Sonata is now a preferred vendor for ‘Microsoft ISV Development Center’, which will drive growth in OPD vertical. Total Revenue stood at Rs 6.35bn down 10.4% QoQ led by weak Domestic Product & Services (DPS) revenue (Rs 4.34bn, -15.2% QoQ).
Outlook
We like Sonata’s IP-focused business model, quality balance sheet (Net cash of Rs 34/share, ~21% of Mcap), high RoE (~30%), high dividend yield (~6.0%) and reasonable valuations. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 200 based on 11x FY19 EPS.
