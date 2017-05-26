App
May 26, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 921: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 921 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 921: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics’ (SOMC) Q4FY17 volumes jumped 12.6% YoY, but 3% YoY realisation dip restricted revenue growth to 8% YoY (6.5% our estimate). FY17 revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew 6%, 42% and 41%, respectively, led by 7% volume rise and 270bps EBITDA margin expansion. Management has guided for higher revenue growth in FY18 compared to FY17 with better EBITDA margin led by consistent capacity additions in value-added segments.


Outlook


In our view, improved product mix will help margin expansion. Hence, we revise up FY18E and FY19E EPS 6% and 13%, respectively. We continue to value SOMC at 25x given its strong sales and earnings CAGR of 15% and 29%, respectively, with 690bps RoCE expansion over FY17-19E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 921 (earlier INR 832).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics

