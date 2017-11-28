App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 900: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics (SOMC) posted weak Q2FY18 numbers with adjusted revenue growing mere 5% YoY (9% estimate). Further, EBITDA and PAT at INR409mn and INR202mn came below our INR460mn and INR249mn estimates, respectively. The subdued performance was a result of tepid sales volumes (up 4% YoY) impacted by significant non-compliance by unorganised players, deep discounting by SOMC to push volumes, pressure on GVT prices, high gas cost for Haryana plant, increase in ad spends and INR14.1mn exceptional loss. Management has guided for single digit revenue growth in FY18 (impacted by SAP implementation in Q1FY18) and double digit from FY19 with steady 60-70bps margin expansion each year.

Outlook
We remain confident that anchored by demand shift to the organised sector driven by GST and opportunity to gain market share & margin expansion, SOMC’s earnings are likely to pick up in ensuing quarters. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR900.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.